Ahead of monsoon, Bengaluru civic body officials inspect flood-prone areas

With monsoon approaching, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to tackle rains in the city.

Senior officials of the civic body on Wednesday met to review the precautionary measures taken to prevent flooding and other untoward incidents after rain. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with officials visited and reviewed various places in BBMP limits that had been flooded last year due to rain.

The Minister and Chief Commissioner visited Hennur Main Road which had been flooded last year with 80 mm to 90 mm rain/hour and caused water-logging in Sai Layout, Geddalahalli areas. According to BBMP officials, they examined the situation and instructed the officials to resolve the issues immediately.

Prahlad, Chief Engineer, Storm water Division(SWD) department, said that the water flows through Hebbal Valley to Kalkere Rampura lakes. 60 mm per hour rainfall in this valley presents no problem to the region. “The issue of waterlogging occurs only if it rains more than 80 mm. To address this issue, the narrow railway bridge near Hebbal valley should be widened. The same has been conveyed to the Railway Department and permission has been granted to widen the bridge. If the bridge widening takes place, no problem will occur in the area even if it rains up to 130 mm,” he said.

The issue related to Hennur main road will be addressed immediately, Byrathi Basavaraj promised the local residents “The people are inconvenienced due to rainwater flowing to Hebbal Valley from Sarvajnanagar, CV Raman Nagar and Hebbal. This must be addressed immediately,” he added.

The officials and minister also inspected various lakes in the city which had earlier caused flooding, The Kalkare lake which is spread across 183 acres in the city was visited by the officials and minister. “The wastewater treated by the STP (Waste Water Treatment Plant) by the Water Board near Horamavu is released into the lake. As a result, the lake is always full,” officials informed the minister and commissioner.

In this regard, the Commissioner instructed the Chief Engineer of lake department Mohan Krishna, to empty two feet of water before the monsoon so that the rainwater flows without hassles into the lake. At present, work on inlet and diversion channels at the lake is going on at the lake. 400-metre construction work out of 1,800-metre diversion channel is in progress.

The Chief Commissioner instructed the authorities to take up the rest of the project on priority and complete the work immediately. He also instructed to carry out work in the rainy season without causing any obstruction for the rainwater to flow.

The Rampura lake which is spread across 187 acres of land in the city has also been reviewed by officials. “Already Rs 35-crore has been earmarked for the construction work at the lake under Chief Minister’s Shubhra Bengaluru project. They instructed that the silt should be fully cleared and the work on diversion channels must be completed quickly,” a BBMP official said.