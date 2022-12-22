scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, Karnataka makes masks mandatory indoors

Those having symptoms of respiratory infections need to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Those having symptoms of respiratory infections need to self-isolate and get tested immediately.
Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Karnataka government on Thursday released guidelines making the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor and closed places like pubs, bars, restaurants, malls, offices, buses and trains.

“It is strongly advised to wear face mask, particularly by the elderly and those with comorbidities in all indoor areas and closed places like pubs, bars & restaurants, cinema halls, buses, flights, trains including metros, shopping malls, offices, etc,” the guidelines signed by health commissioner Randeep D said.

The guidelines also advise the eligible to get the precautionary dose of Covid vaccines.

Those having symptoms of respiratory infections need to self-isolate and get tested immediately. To maintain good physical and mental health, moderate physical exercise, breathing exercise and meditation may be practised, the guidelines said.

Event organisers have been advised to organise activities outdoors or in well-ventilated areas and preferably in the daytime, avoiding exposure to the chill and cold in the early mornings and late evenings.

“It is also advised to ensure face masking for indoor events and ensure maintenance of the basic social distancing norms in such gatherings. Congregation of a large number of people, more so in indoor areas, needs to be strictly avoided,” the guidelines said.

Testing and vaccination

In a circular, the health department has directed its officials to ramp up Covid testing. “Covid testing is to be enhanced and in view of this, it is mandated that hospitals shall test all the ILI7 SARI cases detected. Testing to all symptomatics should be ensured, especially the symptomatic contacts of positive cases. Districts and BBMP shall make available adequate testing teams so that symptomatic testing is not missed out,” the circular said.

“The exercise of 2 per cent random testing of international arrivals at Bangalore International Airport Limited and Mangaluru Airport shall continue and any further guidelines issued in this regard by the Government of India shall be followed. All positive samples (ct value < 25) would be compulsorily sent for whole-genome sequencing,” it said.

The officials have been directed to expedite the booster dose vaccination by organising camps so that the coverage could be enhanced from 20 per cent to 50 per cent during December 2022-January 2023.

“District hospitals and govt medical college hospitals shall make preparations to reserve a minimal number of isolation beds for Covid patients. Healthcare facilities, both public and private, shall remain prepared to manage any surge in Covid-19 cases,” the circular said.

The circular further directed hospitals to assess their requirements and be ready in terms of oxygen supplies, drugs, beds and manpower.

“All district and taluka hospitals have to undertake a dry run of their oxygen infrastructure regularly preferably once in 15 days to ensure oxygen sufficiency preparedness. There shall be compulsory face masking by all doctors and staff at healthcare facilities, including the patients, caretakers and visitors. All healthcare staff need to be advised to receive the precautionary dose of vaccination immediately,” the circular said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:12:09 pm
