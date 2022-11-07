scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Ahead of Bengaluru unveiling, Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi for Kempegowda statue at Parliament

In a letter to Modi Sunday, former PM Deve Gowda said, “May I kindly urge you to give your individual attention to this request, as you are aware Kempegowda established the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century, and the seeds that he sowed centuries ago flowered into a globally renowned metropolis that we are all proud of”.

“Kempegowda who personifies Bangalore could very well be seen as a symbol of India's technological leap. There is no city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence,” he added. (File)

Ahead of the unveiling of a 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda has backed demands for the installation of a statue of the founder of Bengaluru in the Parliament premises as well.

In a letter to Modi Sunday, former PM Deve Gowda said, “May I kindly urge you to give your individual attention to this request, as you are aware Kempegowda established the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century, and the seeds that he sowed centuries ago flowered into a globally renowned metropolis that we are all proud of”. “Kempegowda who personifies Bangalore could very well be seen as a symbol of India’s technological leap. There is no city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence,” he added.

“I have forwarded the request of the Bangalore Founder Kempegowda Central Committee to the Prime Minister with my personal recommendation,” Deve Gowda also said on social media Sunday.

Deve Gowda’s letter comes ahead of the scheduled unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru by PM Modi on November 11. The BJP government in the state has also invited Deve Gowda to attend the unveiling of the statue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

The move by the Karnataka government to build the giant statue of the founder of Bengaluru is seen as a political step to win the support of the dominant Vokkaliga community in South Karnataka which is at present strongly allied to Deve Gowda and the JD(S). A sizeable chunk of the Vokkaliga community at present considers Deve Gowda as the patriarch of the community and its political support flows from this sentiment to a large extent.

The BJP is hoping to make inroads into the Vokkaliga vote base of the JD(S) in South Karnataka through the creation of the statue. The BJP has never done well in state polls in the region and the party has never won a clear majority of its own. The BJP has had to rely on defections of MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) to form governments in 2008 and 2019 when it ruled the state without entering a coalition.

Several BJP leaders from the Vokkaliga community are vying for credit for the bronze statue built at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore— a project which was cleared by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwathanarayan, the head of the Kempegowda Central Committee, has been at the forefront of the creation of the statue and senior ministers like R Ashok, Dr K Sudhakar, S T Somashekhar, and Narayana Gowda have also been putting their efforts into the project in the last few weeks.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

There is, however, scepticism on how much success the Kempegowda statue initiative will bring in the short term in the Karnataka election to be held in 2023 given that the BJP lacks a base in South Karnataka’s Vokkaliga-dominated territories. “The Kempegowda statue initiative is not likely to yield electoral dividends for the BJP but it could boost the images of individual BJP Vokkaliga leaders. In the Vokkaliga community, Kempegowda is not a huge icon since he lived several centuries ago,” a source in the government said.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:21:19 pm
Next Story

Old FOB demolished in Mumbai’s Charni Road, linkway built to new FOB in 4 weeks

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement