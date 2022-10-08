Ahead of ban on auto services offered by ride-hailing apps, Bengalureans weigh in on impact

Opinion is divided among Bengalurueans about a Karnataka government crackdown on online cab aggregators offering autorickshaw rides, with the ban on Ola and Uber autos expected to kick in soon.

The transport department’s move comes after complaints that the aggregator apps were charging at least Rs 100 for autorickshaw rides when the minimum charge is Rs 30. Also, the app-based platforms are operating without licences required for running autorickshaw services.

Dr Bhargavi Hemmige, a professor, welcomed the ban on app-based autorickshaws. “In Bengaluru, half the expenditure goes into travelling. With these aggregators charging high prices for short-distance travel, it is only digging more into our pockets. The fares vary extensively during the peak hours. For the past six months, I have witnessed an unprecedented surge in the auto rates. A mere 7km ride costs anywhere between Rs 200-Rs 250, when I have to pay only half the price for a meter auto,” he said.

Naveen Raj, a professional, believes that switching to meter autorickshaws is a viable option. “The auto services of cab aggregators are centred on busy areas. A user booking from a location other than the busy areas is very unlikely to get an auto. Moreover, there are some instances where auto drivers cancel rides and the penalty is on us for the next ride. It is also difficult to rely on these autos at remote locations; regular autos or cabs are a safe option,” he said.

Priyanka Saksena, a college student in Doddagubbi, uses autorickshaws mostly for errands and to explore the city. She feels the ban will only inconvenience her commutes. “This move by the government is very disheartening. As a migrant, I cannot afford to pay so much for a cab. The Ola/Uber autos were convenient for short rides. Now it is going to become difficult. I think I will now switch to the metro as an alternative,” she said.

Surabhi Shandilya, a public relations professional, said she switched at least three or four autorickshaws every day as part of her job. “I use a corporate account and booking autos from door to door saves time and is easy. But with the ban on these services, it is only going to make it difficult for me to commute in the city. We have to go back to negotiating,” she said. “Since the cab-aggregators have records on their drivers, flagging emergency issues and tracking drivers during untoward instances is easier. There is a system in place to address emergency issues. But regular autos don’t support such a system, which actually risks the safety of women passengers.”

Akshay Patil, another professional, does not mind paying extra money to Uber or Ola autorickshaws for the ease of accessibility they give. “Compared to cab rates, auto rates are cheaper. Moreover, it is easy to identify autos on the apps in remote locations compared to regular autos. And as far as rates are concerned, I don’t see a really big difference between the former and the latter,” he said.