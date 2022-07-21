Agro startups can play a major role in development, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that agro startups could play a major role in the development of the country, adding that a lot of things were happening in the farm sector.

The chief minister said in his speech at the Unicorn Summit and Awards Ceremony-2022, organised by the Businessworld magazine, that agriculture was a very important sector because it employed most of the country’s population.

“A lot of things are happening in the agriculture sector including the development of new crop varieties… The concept of integrated farming is getting popular. The farm management has changed. Allied activities like fisheries, poultry, sheep rearing and dairy farming have opened huge opportunities. Startups can add value to the whole sector through their innovation and new thinking,” he said.

Bengaluru is home to the highest number of Unicorns and Decacorns as the city has the most ideal ecosystem for startups, said the chief minister.

“Necessity is the lifeblood of innovation. We should have the hunger for innovation. Startups are the future of the world. They should work on the values of social responsibility and universal welfare,” Bommai said.