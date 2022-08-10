Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from Nov 1

August 10, 2022 1:51:47 pm
The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 in Bengaluru.
According to a Defence statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.
The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army.
The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment in the specified category in the Army are given in the notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru on August 7, the statement read.
Subscriber Only Stories
It further said that the online registration is open from August 10 to September 7.
Online registration of candidates on the website http://www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory and admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31, 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 1 crore prize for Indian teams
Karnataka High Court gives partial relief to Rajinikanth’s wife in ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ case
Haryana HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 result declared; mains in October
‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy
Australian skipper Meg Lanning opts to take an ‘indefinite break’ from cricket
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS
Memes galore on social media after Nitish Kumar’s U-turn
Things to keep in mind before your next pedicure session
What do birds and beasts make of freedom?
‘Virat Kohli has the tools to come out of it (slump)’: Mahela Jayawardene on India’s Asia Cup campaign
Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares’ Russian engines
Omkar Realtors promoters’ release: Won’t intervene until special court gives a verdict, Bombay HC tells ED