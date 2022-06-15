Agnipath scheme will provide youths chance to don uniforms without long-term commitment: IAF AOC-in-C

The Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), HQ Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Manavendra Singh Wednesday said the ‘Agnipath’ scheme has been designed to provide an opportunity to the youths who may be keen to don the uniform and are ready to experience the military life without having to make a long-term commitment.

Responding to a question by The Indian Express that there have been criticisms from the Armed Forces veterans that the government should have gone ahead with a pilot project before implementing the scheme, Singh said, “One carries a trial when one is unsure of an outcome. We have been quite sure of the outcome and therefore we wanted a younger age profile who can contribute to nation building in a military way. Our training standards are set and we will not dilute it. We want the youth to join us in large numbers. So, I don’t think that there’s a need to experiment. We have already been recruiting from the same pool of people and they have been adapting very well to our environment. There is no reason to believe that now it is going to be any different.”

Agnipath scheme | Why it can help cut the rising salary, pension bill

The union government Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme under which soldiers will be recruited for a four-year stint in the tri services — Indian Army, Indian Navy and IAF. The eligibility criteria will be 17.6 years to 21 years. There will be a distinctive insignia for ‘Agniveers’ on their uniforms.

Singh further said that since the world is changing rapidly, one cannot stick to the philosophy that what was valid a hundred years ago would still be valid down the line. “We want to induct tech-savvy youths and prepare them for nation building and this is the reason we want youngsters. There is no plan of increasing the selection age criteria down the line. Under the Agnipath scheme, people will be selected to serve the Indian Air Force for a period of four years. After the completion of the four years, 25 per cent of the ‘Agniveers’ will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the IAF, subject to their performance and choice. Those selected for the regular cadre will be allowed to serve for a period of 18 years,” the AOC-in-C said.

Singh said that the grooming of the ‘Agniveers’ by the IAF will be such that on the completion of the four-year service, they will be ready to take up any job. “Upon selection, the training period will be of six months. On the completion of four years, our training and grooming will have equipped them to take up any job and if they wish to continue with us, there is a provision that 25 per cent of the ‘Agniveers’ will be selected to serve in the regular cadre,” he added.

Singh said that the training programme is being worked out. “The training programme will be specially designed. Post completion of the training, they will be deployed in different parts of the country where they will perform the jobs assigned to them even during contingencies.” Singh also informed that the scheme will be progressively opened for women.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that priority will be given to ‘Agniveers’ who have completed four years of service in the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Assam Rifles. The education ministry has also announced that it will launch a special three-year skill-based bachelor degree programme for serving as defence personnel that will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments. This will further enhance their future prospects,” Singh said.