Agnipath scheme will push youth into unemployment, have adverse impact on nation’s security: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The central government’s Agnipath scheme will have an adverse effect on the country on account of the lack of job security for youths recruited under it, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

“The new Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers will push youth into unemployment and will have an adverse impact on the security of the country. The BJP should drop the new plan and recruit soldiers as per the existing process,” Siddaramaiah said on social media on Friday.

“Can soldiers be completely involved if they are insecure about their job opportunities and clueless about their future due to the Agnipath scheme? Is it not dangerous if soldiers develop this insecurity?” the former Karnataka chief minister said.

The Congress leader questioned the state of the finances in the country and asked whether the government was not in a position to provide regular employment in the Army for youths. “Is the BJP government so bankrupt that they are unable to ensure job security, and pay salaries and pensions to our committed soldiers?” Siddaramaiah said in a series of messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should not play with our security to cover up the government’s bankruptcy”, he further stated.

“People of our country taught a lesson to the BJP government when they tried to implement anti-farmer laws. People should again teach a lesson for playing with the future of our youth and our soldiers,” the former CM said.

The Modi government came to power with the promise of providing 2 crore jobs but is now “closing every opportunity for the youth”, Siddaramaiah said.