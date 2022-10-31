Age is just a number: 70-year-old retiree is polytechnic diploma topper in Karnataka

Three years ago, when civil engineering diploma students aged 16-17 years entered RN Shetty Polytechnic College in Sirsi in Karnataka, they had an unlikely classmate who was 68 but wore the same uniform as they did. Their classmate has now emerged as the state topper by securing 94.88 per cent marks.

Meet 70-year-old Narayana S Bhat, who enrolled for a diploma after an eventful professional career and emerged as the topper. When the technical education department announced the ranks, the resident of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district stood first in civil engineering and 10th in the overall category .

Born in 1953, Bhat joined Government Polytechnic College in Karwar in 1973 and completed his diploma in mechanical engineering with a second rank. Though he retired from Ballarpur Industries (now Solaris Chemtech Ltd) in 2008 after stints with several companies in Gujarat and other states, he has continued working as a civil contractor in Sirsi.

“I had the experience of taking up civil works in Gujarat after the 2001 earthquake. So when I started to construct houses for people, I did not have the signature authority and it became a big hurdle. So I thought about why I should not take up studies so that I won’t have to stand in front of anyone (to get signatures),” he said.

When he was about 67, Bhat called up his two daughters, one a software engineer in Ireland and the other a scientist in the US, to announce his decision to return to college. “I took all of them on a conference call and shared my decision with them. They were happy about it for the simple reason that I would remain occupied. My daughters said that whether I would complete the course or not, my health would remain fine,” he said.

According to Bhat, he had expected to get some 70 per cent marks when he took the first-semester examinations. But he secured 90.30 per cent and set it as a benchmark for the rest of the semesters. “It gave me confidence and I set it as a benchmark and went ahead,” he said. He secured 94.88 per cent in the last semester to win the gold medal.

Asked how he managed to mingle with his classmates, who were at least two generations younger, Bhat said, “I remember my first week where they stared at me weirdly and did not talk to me or introduce themselves. But things started to change from the second week as we started to get to know each other. Now they are my friends. Also, I have the ability to strike a good rapport with any age group.”

“My granddaughter is 12 years old and my grandson is five,” laughed Bhat.

Sanjay Koorse, a selection-grade lecturer, said he was very jovial and mingled with everyone in the class. “His classmates had nicknamed him ‘Ajja’ (grandfather) but he never objected to it. He did not miss any class and was very attentive. We were amazed by his enthusiasm. Not just students, he inspires even the college staff,” Koorse said.

Venkatesh Badageri, an electronics and communication lecturer, recalled that it was hard for Bhat to get admission. “Initially, the college did not admit him citing age. Then he, along with his friends, had to approach the department of technical education. Eventually, he was admitted. He was a great student as well as a friend for his batchmates,” Badageri said. “At college functions when he stood up to ask questions, the guests were confused as to whether he was a student or a faculty member.”