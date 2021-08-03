After viral video, parties banned in Karnataka police stations

Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has banned officers from hosting private functions or inviting members of the public to any police station across the state.

In a circular issued recently, Sood asked officers to maintain discipline and decorum while attending any sort of programme. “A police officer has the responsibility of crime prevention and maintaining law and order in the society, and their action and behaviour in uniform is a reflection of the entire department and the society,” he said.

His direction came after Hosakote Police Sub Inspector C M Raju celebrated his birthday and promotion at the station on June 2 with friends and some staff. A video of the party went viral on social media, leading to criticism from the public. In the video, a large cake was seen with ‘BOSS’ written on it. People were also seen dancing and bursting crackers outside the station.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Ravi D Channananavar has submitted a detailed report on the incident to Inspector General of Police (IGP-central range) M M Chandrasekhar.

Sood said transfers and promotions were part of the police administrative procedure, and it was natural for staff to organise formal send-offs or welcome parties. However, he said, such programmes were not for the public, and should be limited to police staff members.

The guidelines stated that any police officer who wanted to attend a public function was to obtain permission from a senior and check the details of the event in advance.

Sood also instructed officers to avoid organising public events unless it was related to crime prevention, awareness programmes, traffic awareness events or to build police-public community relationships.

He directed senior police officers to ensure the guidelines were strictly adhered to by all personnel in force.