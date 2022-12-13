After sustained spell of rain, Bengaluru to witness dry weather from tomorrow

Bengaluru received 9.2 mm of rainfall Tuesday morning, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the day and dry weather from Wednesday, December 14.

Since the beginning of October, the city has received 457.2 mm of rainfall. In December, more than 80 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city with the highest being on December 11 (41 mm).

The IMD in a statement said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala & neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to emerge into the Southeast and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around December 13 and move west-northwest wards away from the Indian coast thereafter.”

Bengaluru had already set the record for the wettest year ever by October. The city, by November last week, received around 1,849 mm of rainfall. The total rainfall is expected to reach close to 2,000 mm by the end of December due to good precipitation even during the northeast monsoon season.

Highest single-day rainfall in December over the years: