Wednesday, July 07, 2021
After son’s car kills one, Karnataka Deputy CM Savadi says ‘politics being mixed into accident’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi Wednesday reiterated that while the car involved in the accident belonged to Chidanand Savadi, he was travelling in another vehicle.

By: Express Web Desk | Kalaburagi |
July 7, 2021 8:43:48 pm
58-year-old farmer dead after car of Karnataka Dy CM’s son hits two-wheeler (File Photo)

Two days after a farmer in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district was killed in an accident involving the speeding car of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s son, the BJP leader claimed “politics” was behind his son’s name being “dragged into the incident unnecessarily.”

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, the Deputy CM reiterated that his son, Chidanand Savadi, was not behind the car’s wheel. “Politics is being mixed into this incident. I will reveal who is behind this within two days,” Savadi, who is also the transport minister of the state, said.

Responding to questions on whether an FIR would be filed against his son, Savadi said, “He (Chidanand) was in a Fortuner car that was way ahead when another car (an MG Gloster owned by Chidanand) met with the accident. There are allegations that my son’s name was dropped from the FIR. This is not fair. The truth will come out once the investigation concludes,” Savadi said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the police, the accident took place on Monday evening near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. The car hit the farmer’s two-wheeler. While he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to head injuries around 9 pm. The deceased has been identified as Kudlappa Boli (58), a native of Chikkahandagal village.

Confirming that the probe was still on, Bagalkote Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokesh B Jagalasar had said that the police had not reached any conclusion as of Tuesday. “We are looking into all possible angles of the case and are encouraging anyone, including the kin of the deceased or any witness, to approach us in case they want to counter the statements recorded earlier,” he had said.

