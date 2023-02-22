After sinkhole incident, BMRCL to rope in geologists to check underground tunnelling work

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) issued a notification Wednesday, seeking applications for the post of senior geologist and geologist on a contract basis. This development follows the sinkhole incident in January, wherein a portion of the Brigade Road near Vellara junction caved in.

This notification also comes after Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Lavi’ achieved a breakthrough during the tunnelling work for the 21.25 km Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara metro stations last week.

According to BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez, the geologists will be tasked to check underground tunnel work that is taking place as part of Phase 2 metro construction. “We require geologists to check the drawing of the underground tunnel work given by the contractor and check the strata of the tunnel as well. Based on which we can identify whether the region is a collapsible zone or hard rock zone and take appropriate safety measures,” he said.

He further said, “When tunnelling work is undertaken, we need to do the complete study of the soil. Wherever we find there are loose strata, for example in Shivajinagar, there we need to take a lot of precautions for those living above the surface. However, we need geologists mostly to check the underground tunnelling work.”

Parvez said the BMRCL also wanted to replace a geologist whose term has come to an end.

About 72 per cent of the tunnel work for metro Phase 2 is now complete, said BMRCL officials.

Urban mobility expert Satya Arikutharam said: “Appointing geologists is a welcome and necessary move. However, the BMRCL should make their positions permanent instead of hiring them on contract. The role of geologists is integral to tunnelling work as they can determine and monitor soil conditions based on which safe tunnelling work protocols can be designed. They are integral in monitoring the vibrations caused during the tunnelling work and can ensure precautionary measures are put in place so that the soil formation does not get unduly disturbed.”

Advertisement

Notably, in January, the BMRCL was ‘surprised’ to find water in the cavity when the road caved in. BMRCL officials were also unsure whether thorough research was conducted to assess the soil conditions before undertaking the tunnel work.

In the same month, a reinforcement cage of the metro also collapsed near Nagavara, killing a woman and her toddler son.