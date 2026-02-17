After schools, airport, and IT companies, bomb threat emails disrupt courts in Karnataka

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Multiple courts across Karnataka received bomb threats on Monday, leading to mass evacuations and intensive security operations before authorities confirmed all alerts were hoaxes.
The threatening emails targeted the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench and district courts in Bengaluru South, Mandya, Kodagu, and Mangaluru, triggering immediate emergency protocols across the state. Court proceedings were suspended following the threat emails.
The police evacuated lawyers, staff, and court personnel from all affected buildings as a precautionary measure. They cordoned off the premises while bomb disposal squads and canine units conducted comprehensive searches.
In Bengaluru South, authorities received an email at approximately 12.35 pm claiming that twelve RDX bombs had been planted on court premises. The threat was confirmed as fraudulent, and no suspicious objects were found after extensive searches by the police, bomb disposal teams, and sniffer dogs.
Similar hoax emails were received at the Mangaluru district court and the Kodagu district court in Madikeri, both of which underwent thorough inspections that yielded no evidence of explosives.
At the Dharwad High Court, Gunjan Arya, Superintendent of Police, personally supervised the security operation. Speaking to reporters, she said the threatening message specified an explosion time of 1.15 pm and contained references to multiple states.
“We are conducting a full inspection. Only our personnel are inside,” Arya said, adding that further details couldn’t be shared as the investigation was ongoing.
In Mandya, court proceedings were temporarily suspended while judges, lawyers, and litigants were evacuated. The Bomb Disposal Squad worked alongside the local police to search the premises.
Despite the disruptions proving baseless, the incidents caused significant interruptions to judicial proceedings across Karnataka. The police in respective districts have registered cases and launched investigations to trace the email sources and identify those responsible for sending the threats.
