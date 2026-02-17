After schools, airport, and IT companies, bomb threat emails disrupt courts in Karnataka

The police evacuated lawyers, staff, and court personnel from all affected buildings as a precautionary measure. (File photo)

Multiple courts across Karnataka received bomb threats on Monday, leading to mass evacuations and intensive security operations before authorities confirmed all alerts were hoaxes.

The threatening emails targeted the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench and district courts in Bengaluru South, Mandya, Kodagu, and Mangaluru, triggering immediate emergency protocols across the state. Court proceedings were suspended following the threat emails.

The police evacuated lawyers, staff, and court personnel from all affected buildings as a precautionary measure. They cordoned off the premises while bomb disposal squads and canine units conducted comprehensive searches.

In Bengaluru South, authorities received an email at approximately 12.35 pm claiming that twelve RDX bombs had been planted on court premises. The threat was confirmed as fraudulent, and no suspicious objects were found after extensive searches by the police, bomb disposal teams, and sniffer dogs.