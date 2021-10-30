After SC clarification, Karnataka allows sale of green firecrackers amid restrictions

A day after the Supreme Court clarified that there was no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those containing barium salts and chemical crackers which are detrimental to the health of senior citizens and children are banned, the Karnataka government Saturday allowed the sale of green firecrackers.

The guidelines specify that dealers who have obtained permission for the sale of firecrackers starting from November 1 till November 10 will be allowed to install shops at designated areas.

The shops should be installed at non-residential areas and open places, only with the permission of authorities.

The guidelines mandate a 6-metre distance between the shops and proper ventilation. A permission letter from the officials should be displayed in the shops.

Keeping the spread of Covid-19 in mind, the government has ordered, “Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and a distance of 6 feet should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops.”

The government has directed the police, fire department, health and family welfare department, district administration and corporations to ensure that guidelines are followed.

The apex court has said that if the sale and use of banned firecrackers were found in any particular area, the Chief Secretary of the concerned states, the secretary (Homes) and the commissioner of police of the concerned area, district superintendent of police of the concerned area and the SHO/police officer-in-charge of the concerned police station shall be held personally liable.

In 2020, after issuing a blanket ban on the bursting of crackers, the state government buckled under the pressure from pro-Hindutva groups and allowed the sale and use of green crackers.