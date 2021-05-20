Bengaluru: After Remdesivir and O2 cylinders, now cyber criminals cash in on Black Fungus medication

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support inside the 'Oxygen on Wheels', a bus that reaches out to patients in immediate need of oxygen, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Amid rising cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus Infection among Covid-19 patients in Karnataka, the high demand for Amphotericin B used for the treatment of infection is leading to a number of cyber crime cases and cheating cases in Bengaluru.

After black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders, a cheating case has been filed in Bengaluru by a family who was siphoned off Rs 7.9 lakh with the promise of Amphotericin B.

Govindaraju, a resident of Hosakote in the city, is the one who registered the cybercrime complaint. His son was tested for Covid-19 positive and later was diagnosed with Black Fungus.

“The doctors told the family to arrange the drug soon since the hospital doesn’t have the Amphotericin B in stock. The family made enquiries with various people regarding the drug, while a man identified as Ashok contacted the patient’s wife and promised that he will courier the Amphotericin B once he received Rs 7.9 lakh,” said the police.

According to the complaint, Ashok identified himself as a medical representative and believing his words, the family transferred the amount. But Ashok switched off his phone, once the amount reached him, it said.

The Bengaluru cybercrime police are investigating the case.

HC denies bail to man accused of illegal sale of Remdesivir

Meanwhile the Karnataka high court expressed shock over ‘playing with the lives of Covid-19 patients’ while denying bail to a man accused of illegal sale of Remdesivir.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order on a petition filed by Sohail Pasha, 32, a resident of Madeena Nagar in Mangammanapalya in Bengaluru. “It is required to be ascertained during the course of the investigation as to from where the petitioner has obtained such injections and how the same was sold without prescription when the drug required to be sold only on prescription being issued,” the High Court observed.

The court observed that all steps should be taken to eradicate black marketing of essential drugs and sale of spurious/fake drugs amid Covid-19 pandemic. The Karnataka High Court denied bail to Pasha who was arrested on the allegation of selling Remdesivir injection in the black market.

Pasha, was arrested by the Bengaluru police after he supplied five vials of the injection at Rs 7,000 per vial. “How can one commit such offences in these uncertain times and play with the lives of Covid-19 patients,” the court observed.

According to senior Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police officers, multiple cases have been registered across the city where cyber criminals cheat people in the guise of selling oxygen cylinders, concentrators, Remdesivir among other essential drugs.