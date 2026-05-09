After raids linked to Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, ED arrests Sriki in Bitcoin scam case

Sriki, a hacker with a history of cybercrime cases, was first arrested by the Karnataka Police in 2020 in connection with a drug case. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday arrested hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, along with two others, in connection with the ongoing cryptocurrency-linked money laundering investigation in Bengaluru.

The three accused were produced before a special ED court, which remanded them in ED custody for 10 days.

The agency has been probing the alleged Bitcoin scam for several years over allegations involving illegal cryptocurrency transactions, hacking, darknet-linked activities, and suspected financial irregularities. The case triggered a major political row in Karnataka after allegations surfaced regarding the handling of seized Bitcoins and the alleged involvement of influential persons.

Before the current arrest by the ED, Sriki was last taken into custody on May 7, 2024, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a 2017 case involving the alleged theft of 60.6 bitcoins from cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin. However, on July 23, 2024, a court in Tumakuru granted him conditional bail after the SIT failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 60-day period prescribed under law.