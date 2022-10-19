After PayCM, Congress launches SayCM campaign in Karnataka

After the ‘PayCM’ campaign, the Karnataka unit of the Congress has launched the ‘SayCM’ campaign seeking responses from the chief minister to 50 questions posed by the Opposition.

The campaign used the same graphic as that of the PayCM campaign with the visage of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a QR code format. The text in the graphic read, “SayCM 90% undelivered” and “Do we need to PAYCM for CM to SAY”.

The 90 per cent undelivered slogan was in reference to the Congress’s allegations that the BJP government was unable to fulfill even 10 per cent of the promises made in its election manifesto. “We have asked 50 questions to the government on its assurances. The number of answers given by BJP Karnataka is zero. BJP’s reluctance to talk about its own manifesto is an example of the government’s failure,” Congress tweeted Tuesday.

Chittapur MLA and chairman of the Communications Department tweeted Wednesday that “BJP Karnataka made a grand manifesto of 613 assurances to the people of Karnataka. It has been 3 years and out of 613 assurances, BJP has not even fulfilled 10% of them. Why the silence? #SayCM

Scan the QR code to know BJP’s failed promises.”

Why the silence? #SayCM Scan the QR code to know BJP’s failed promises #NimHatraIdyaUttara pic.twitter.com/t2O3yi1cKL — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 19, 2022

In September, the Congress launched the ‘PayCM campaign’ over allegations of corruption against the state government. The PayCM campaign had posters similar to a popular digital payment company’s QR code, but with the visage of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Many posters stuck on walls in parts of Bengaluru were removed and Congress workers were arrested, prompting state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to stick posters.

The PayCM campaign was also carried out during the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and several Congress workers were arrested over the same.