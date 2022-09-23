scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

After NIA raids PFI, Bengaluru police arrest 14 for ‘plotting communal trouble’

The police said the case was registered in the wake of credible information and added that some of the arrested individuals have been involved in previous cases of rioting.

The police have invoked section 121 of the India Penal Code (IPC) which relates to waging war against the country and section 153A of the IPC which pertains to provocation for rioting at a religious place. (File)

In the wake of nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office bearers, the Bengaluru police Thursday registered separate cases of allegedly attempting to wage war and provocation at religious places, and arrested 14 men, including two from Bengaluru, officials said.

“The case was registered in the wake of credible information that the accused persons were plotting to create communal disturbances,” the Bengaluru police said in an official statement on Friday. Some of those arrested have a history of involvement in previous cases of rioting, officers added.

The case was registered at K G Halli police station, which had witnessed an incident of rioting in 2020 over an inflammatory social media posting. The police have invoked section 121 of the India Penal Code (IPC) which relates to waging war against the country and section 153A of the IPC which pertains to provocation for rioting at a religious place.

On Thursday, the NIA carried out searches at multiple places in Karnataka and arrested several top office-bearers of the PFI in the state as part of a nationwide probe into alleged illegal activities of the PFI. The seven arrested in the state were identified as Anis Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, Abdul Wahid Sait, Yasar Arafath Hasan, Mohammed Shakib aka Shakif, Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and Shahid Nasir, all office bearers of the PFI, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...
More from Bangalore

“These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations,” the NIA said following the searches.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:32:48 pm
Next Story

Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: Looking at their relationship through pictures

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement