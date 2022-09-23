After NIA raids PFI, Bengaluru police arrest 14 for ‘plotting communal trouble’

In the wake of nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office bearers, the Bengaluru police Thursday registered separate cases of allegedly attempting to wage war and provocation at religious places, and arrested 14 men, including two from Bengaluru, officials said.

“The case was registered in the wake of credible information that the accused persons were plotting to create communal disturbances,” the Bengaluru police said in an official statement on Friday. Some of those arrested have a history of involvement in previous cases of rioting, officers added.

The case was registered at K G Halli police station, which had witnessed an incident of rioting in 2020 over an inflammatory social media posting. The police have invoked section 121 of the India Penal Code (IPC) which relates to waging war against the country and section 153A of the IPC which pertains to provocation for rioting at a religious place.

On Thursday, the NIA carried out searches at multiple places in Karnataka and arrested several top office-bearers of the PFI in the state as part of a nationwide probe into alleged illegal activities of the PFI. The seven arrested in the state were identified as Anis Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, Abdul Wahid Sait, Yasar Arafath Hasan, Mohammed Shakib aka Shakif, Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and Shahid Nasir, all office bearers of the PFI, the police said.

“These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations,” the NIA said following the searches.