After nearly 2 decades, BDA invites tenders for Bangalore Business Corridor project

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After several years of delay, the Peripheral Ring Road project in the Karnataka capital appears set to see the light of day, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) inviting tenders for its first package on Monday.
The BDA invited tenders for a project costing Rs 3,348.05 crore, with a completion timeline of 36 months. In the first package, the bids have been invited for the construction of Bangalore Business Corridor package-1 from Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road (19.80 km), including 10 years of operation and maintenance. This will be Peripheral Ring Road-1.
The deadline for filing tenders is 4 pm on May 4.
Notified in 2007, the project has been mired in controversy over land acquisition as landowners have protested stating that the compensation is inadequate.
The 73-km business corridor project, formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road project, has been touted as a solution for the perennial traffic problems seen on Bengaluru’s periphery. The 8-lane access-controlled expressway, upon completion, will connect NICE Road with Tumkur Road and Hosur Road via Hesaraghatta Road, Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road, Hennur-Bagalur Road, Old Madras Road, Hoskote-Anekal Road, and Sarjapur Road.
With the business corridor expected to pass through 78 villages, 1,395 structures will have to be removed. This will pass through Bannerghatta National Park and the Puttenahalli Bird Conservation Reserve.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru urban development minister, said in February that the Government would revive the project.
Shivakumar then said the project was being implemented without a budgetary allocation and on the basis of a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco).
A special purpose vehicle, Bengaluru Business Corridor Limited, has been formed for the implementation of the project.
Of the total cost of the business corridor, 75 per cent will be raised as loans. The Government has agreed to provide compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 to land owners, with relief also available under the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme.
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