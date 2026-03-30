After nearly 2 decades, BDA invites tenders for Bangalore Business Corridor project

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said the business corridor project is being implemented without a budgetary allocation and on the basis of a Hudco loan. (File Photo)

After several years of delay, the Peripheral Ring Road project in the Karnataka capital appears set to see the light of day, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) inviting tenders for its first package on Monday.

The BDA invited tenders for a project costing Rs 3,348.05 crore, with a completion timeline of 36 months. In the first package, the bids have been invited for the construction of Bangalore Business Corridor package-1 from Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road (19.80 km), including 10 years of operation and maintenance. This will be Peripheral Ring Road-1.

The deadline for filing tenders is 4 pm on May 4.

Notified in 2007, the project has been mired in controversy over land acquisition as landowners have protested stating that the compensation is inadequate.