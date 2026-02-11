After Namma Metro passengers faced difficulty due to UPI glitch, BMRCL says services restored

This is not the first time that passengers buying tickets via UPI have faced problems.

A day after Namma Metro passengers in Bengaluru faced issues with UPI-based ticket purchases and travel card recharges not updating, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said Wednesday that the problem was nationwide and normal services have now been restored.

During peak hours on Tuesday evening, passengers who bought tickets via UPI reported that their money was deducted, but the QR code for travel was not generated.

“It took some time to find out that there was a technical glitch, but by then there were a lot of customers waiting near the ticket counters,” a BMRCL official said.

On Wednesday, BMRCL said in a statement that UPI payments made through QR code scanning at ticket counters and through online applications faced disruption from 6.40 pm to 9 pm due to a “nationwide outage affecting UPI services”.