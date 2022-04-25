After Karnataka PSI recruitment scam, assistant professors’ exam question paper leaked, complaint filed

After the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has filed a complaint that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised.

KEA executive director S Ramya has filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14. Authorities have found that a student Sowmya R had received 18 questions on her WhatsApp number hours before the exam. The police have taken Sowmya, 32, a Mysuru resident, into custody.

Authorities have said Sowmya received the questions in form of images and they were also asked in the exam. The investigating officials are now probing whether it was shared with others.

The issue came to light when the KEA received an anonymous letter signed by aggrieved candidates saying several students had access to the questions at 8.30 am on the exam day. The exam was conducted to recruit assistant professors for government first-grade colleges to fill up 1,200 posts and aspirants are now demanding a probe into the leak.

“The evidence that they have is that the Geography question paper was leaked and the number of posts was very less. The leaking of question papers can only be done with the involvement of insiders and there are high chances that the other question papers have also been leaked. We demand the government to probe the matter with the CID,” said social worker Marilingegowda Mali Patil who has written a letter to the Chief Minister.

The police have registered a case under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008, and sections 120B, 418 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).