Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

After ‘Kantara’ remarks, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar backs Veeragase portrayal in ‘Head Bush’

Dhananjaya-starrer ‘Head Bush’ faced the heat of right-wing groups for insulting the folk art form Veeragase. Chetan Kumar said that disagreement is democratic, but threats are not.

Head Bush is based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s. (File)

After stoking controversy with his remarks about ‘Bhoota Kola’ in the blockbuster Kannada film ‘Kantara’, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Thursday came in support of Dhananjaya-starrer ‘Head Bush’ that faced the heat of right-wing groups for portraying the folk art form Veeragase in poor light.

In a tweet, the controversial actor said, “Having seen ‘Head Bush’, the current demand to cut portions of movie as they may be so-called ‘offensive’ to certain sections goes against creative liberties.

A film—after receiving censor board permission—must be given freedom to portray. Disagreement is democratic; threats are not,” he said, backing the movie.

Even as critics have alleged that the art form was insulted in ‘Head Bush’, a section of social media users have defended the portrayal of the art form by digging up scenes from movies made in the past which “appeared to have hurt Hindu sentiments”. In one of the scenes in an old Kannada movie that is being widely circulated in social media, a character in Veeragase costume is seen chopping the head of another character. Another movie clip starring Upendra showed a Brahmin priest being forced to consume liquor.

On Wednesday, even Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar weighed in on the debate over Veeragase portrayal in the movie. “Veeragase is a proud tradition of Kannada (Karnataka). It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the folk art is not insulted in films or any other form of entertainment,” he said.

If the art form was insulted in ‘Head Bush’, the producer and director of the movie should have a rethink, the minister added.

These remarks however, did not go down well with the fans of Dhananjaya. Quoting the tweet by the minister, lawyer Vinay Sreenivas said that it was now clear who was targeting Dhananjaya.

“People of Karnataka should be alert. The cowards from Sangh Parivar will not allow any independent voice to grow,” he tweeted.

It can be recalled that actor Chetan was booked by Bengaluru police over his remarks about ‘Kantara’. He had maintained that ‘Bhoota Kola’ depicted in the movie was not part of Hindu culture as claimed in the movie. Karnataka had its own culture and tradition even before Hindu religion began, he remarked.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 06:09:57 pm
