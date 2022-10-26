After ‘Kantara’, ‘Head Bush’ now courts controversy in Karnataka

Even before the controversy over Kantara dies down, another Kannada movie Head Bush has stirred a row over allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Head Bush is based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar on the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s.

While a section of the audience has raised objections to some scenes in the movie and representation of some folk art forms, another contended that the movie was being targeted for the political views of the lead actor Dhananjaya. Though Dhananjaya has not identified himself with any political party, he has been known for his progressive views.

Some right-wing groups began a social media campaign to boycott the movie over the depiction of the folk art form ‘Veeragase’. Representatives of Karaga Utsava Samithi said they would file a complaint with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce over the depiction of Karaga Utsava, a famous annual festival celebrated in Bengaluru. There have also been demands to cut some scenes and re-release the movie.

Karaga Utsava Samithi president Satish said dialogues in the movie were disparaging about Karaga and Shivashankar, who was a priest of the Sri Dharmarayaswamy Temple, which hosts the festival.

Responding to complaints and calls to boycott the movie, Dhananjaya said in a tweet that he is a devotee of Veerabhadra Swamy and ensured that there was no element of insult to Veeragase (in the movie). I request the critics to watch the movie and then review it,” he said.

Kannada activist Ganesh Chetan, backing the movie, said in a tweet: “Sanghis want to completely control KFI (Kannada film industry). All those who are possible impediments to this takeover are being harassed.”

Social media users pointed out scenes from yesteryear Kannada movies in which religions were criticised with little outrage over them and said that politics and movies should not be mixed.

Earlier, Several complaints were filed against actor and activist Chetan over his statements on a cultural practice depicted in Kantara and the Bengaluru police registered a case against him.