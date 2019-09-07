After IAS officer resigns, new DC takes charge in Dakshina Kannada

Sindhu P Rupesh took charge as new deputy commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Saturday.

The Karnataka government, in a communication dated September 6, transferred Sindhu to Mangaluru as DC.

Sindhu was the chief executive officer of Udupi zilla panchayat earlier.

She was welcomed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) M J Roopa.

Tahshildar Guruprasad and regional officer Ravichandra Nayak were also present.

Sindhu is the second woman deputy commissioner of the district.

Earlier, Rajani Srikumar was the deputy commissioner in 1989.

Sindhu is the 129th DC of the district.

For the first time, Dakshina Kannada has women officers as DC and ADC.

The post of DK DC fell vacant after the resignation of S Sasikanth Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer, on Friday.

The government order however mentioned that Sindhu Roopesh was being posted in the vacancy created out of Senthils transfer without mentioning his new post, before which he resigned from service.

Senthil submitted his resignation from the IAS on Friday, telling ‘friends’ in a letter that the “fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.”