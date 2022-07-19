After hike, Karnataka Milk Federation reduces curd, lassi, buttermilk prices

The BJP government in Karnataka announced a partial rollback of the GST hike on packaged milk products like curd, lassi, and buttermilk, after the move was strongly criticised by opposition parties in the state.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which had initially passed on the 5 per cent hike in GST on packaged milk products to the consumer on Sunday, announced a rollback of the hike on Monday night “in the interest of the public”.

The cost of a 200 gm sachet of curd, which had been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 12, was later reduced to Rs 10.50. A litre of curd will now cost Rs 45, instead of Rs 46, after the revised rates were announced on Monday night by the KMF.

“The KMF has revised the prices of packaged milk products like curd, buttermilk, and lassi on the instructions of the chief minister. The prices increased on account of the 5 per cent increase in GST but this was revised after the suggestion of the CM,” the officer of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after the revised rates were announced late on Monday night.

The KMF announced the hike in the prices of packaged milk products by citing a central government order dated July 13 directing states to bring into force revised GST rates as decided by the GST council from July 18.

Under the revised rates, a 200 ml sachet of buttermilk will cost Rs 7.50 (a 50 paise hike against the original Re 1 hike), a 200 ml tetra pack will cost Rs 10.50 (a 50 paise hike as opposed to the original Re 1 hike), and a bottle will cost Rs 12.50 instead of Rs 13. The cost of a 200 ml sachet of lassi will be Rs 10.50 instead of the original Re 1 hike of Rs 11.