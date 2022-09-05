scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

After heavy overnight rain in Bengaluru, several areas waterlogged, traffic hit

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 131.6 mm of rainfall, just short of breaking an eight-year-old record. On September 26, 2014, Bengaluru received 132.3 mm of rainfall. 

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Varthur, and K R Puram were again left inundated. (Express photo)

Just days after several areas in Bengaluru were left inundated following heavy rainfall, the city was marooned once again Monday after the heavy overnight showers with complaints of flooding and traffic snarls being reported across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 131.6 mm of rainfall, just short of breaking an eight-year-old record. On September 26, 2014, Bengaluru received 132.3 mm of rainfall.

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Varthur, and K R Puram were again left inundated. Complains of flooding also came in from several other areas like Bilekahalli, Madiwala Lake Road, Silk Board Junction, R R Nagar, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, Hennur, Kengeri, Sanjaynagar, Banaswadi and others.

An official at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room said, “One tree each was uprooted in Audugodi and Devara Jeevanahalli. Traffic was affected in Koramangala, Bellandur, Silk Board junction, Jayanagar, BTM Layout and Indiranagar.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Residents of White City Layout complained about water logging and the stormwater drain at Justice Bheemiah Layout overflowed flooding the residential premises. The Mahadevapura Task Force headed by local MLA Aravind Limbavalli, which updates on civic issues and traffic management, said it received complaints of waterlogging from 22 areas.

The Bengaluru traffic police are updating about the traffic rerouting due to waterlogging at several places on their Twitter accounts. “Heavy water logging near echo world ORR traffic movement is very slow, travellers be aware about this our staffs cleaning the traffic if it’s possible please avoid this route,” tweeted HAL airport traffic police station.

On Monday, police were deployed to man traffic in areas like Sarjapur, Bellandur, Kundanahalli and others. Due to the breach of Hoskote Lake, police personnel have been also deployed in the area to avert any accidents.

Advertisement

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said Sunday the redesigning of the stormwater drain at Outer Ring Road near Ecospace is underway and a notice will be issued soon to complete the work soon. “Instructions have been given to the zonal commissioners to make arrangements so that the water does not stagnate on the roads. Moreover, the BBMP has already started removing encroachments from the drains. A 300 metre parallel drain is being constructed near the Ecospace to contain flooding,” a civic body official said.

The BBMP said 175 encroachments on the stormwater drain have been found in the Mahadevapura zone and 126 in the Dasarahalli zone.

The civic body swung into action after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 1 visited rain-hit areas of Bengaluru and instructed officials to remove encroachments from the drains.

Advertisement

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “This is a recurring issue. We have been flagging the issue of encroachments of drains at White City Layout for quite some time to the BBMP but no action has been taken.”

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain till September 8 in the city.

Complaints of waterlogging 

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Varthur, KR Puram, Bilekahalli, Madiwala lake road, Silk board junction, RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, Hennur, Kengeri, Sanjaynagar, Banaswadi

Complaints of tree uprooting 

Audugodi and Devara Jeevanahalli

Traffic affected

More from Bangalore

Sarjapur, Bellandur, Geddaalahalli railway bridge, Vaddara Palya junction, Kalyanagara underbridge.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:08:13 pm
Next Story

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness
Episode 3 Review

House of the Dragon: A taste of the old GoT madness

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement