After heavy overnight rain in Bengaluru, several areas waterlogged, traffic hit

Just days after several areas in Bengaluru were left inundated following heavy rainfall, the city was marooned once again Monday after the heavy overnight showers with complaints of flooding and traffic snarls being reported across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 131.6 mm of rainfall, just short of breaking an eight-year-old record. On September 26, 2014, Bengaluru received 132.3 mm of rainfall.

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Varthur, and K R Puram were again left inundated. Complains of flooding also came in from several other areas like Bilekahalli, Madiwala Lake Road, Silk Board Junction, R R Nagar, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, Hennur, Kengeri, Sanjaynagar, Banaswadi and others.

An official at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room said, “One tree each was uprooted in Audugodi and Devara Jeevanahalli. Traffic was affected in Koramangala, Bellandur, Silk Board junction, Jayanagar, BTM Layout and Indiranagar.”

Residents of White City Layout complained about water logging and the stormwater drain at Justice Bheemiah Layout overflowed flooding the residential premises. The Mahadevapura Task Force headed by local MLA Aravind Limbavalli, which updates on civic issues and traffic management, said it received complaints of waterlogging from 22 areas.

The Bengaluru traffic police are updating about the traffic rerouting due to waterlogging at several places on their Twitter accounts. “Heavy water logging near echo world ORR traffic movement is very slow, travellers be aware about this our staffs cleaning the traffic if it’s possible please avoid this route,” tweeted HAL airport traffic police station.

On Monday, police were deployed to man traffic in areas like Sarjapur, Bellandur, Kundanahalli and others. Due to the breach of Hoskote Lake, police personnel have been also deployed in the area to avert any accidents.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said Sunday the redesigning of the stormwater drain at Outer Ring Road near Ecospace is underway and a notice will be issued soon to complete the work soon. “Instructions have been given to the zonal commissioners to make arrangements so that the water does not stagnate on the roads. Moreover, the BBMP has already started removing encroachments from the drains. A 300 metre parallel drain is being constructed near the Ecospace to contain flooding,” a civic body official said.

The BBMP said 175 encroachments on the stormwater drain have been found in the Mahadevapura zone and 126 in the Dasarahalli zone.

The civic body swung into action after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 1 visited rain-hit areas of Bengaluru and instructed officials to remove encroachments from the drains.

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “This is a recurring issue. We have been flagging the issue of encroachments of drains at White City Layout for quite some time to the BBMP but no action has been taken.”

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain till September 8 in the city.

Complaints of waterlogging

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road, Varthur, KR Puram, Bilekahalli, Madiwala lake road, Silk board junction, RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, Hennur, Kengeri, Sanjaynagar, Banaswadi

Complaints of tree uprooting

Audugodi and Devara Jeevanahalli

Traffic affected

Sarjapur, Bellandur, Geddaalahalli railway bridge, Vaddara Palya junction, Kalyanagara underbridge.