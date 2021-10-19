After Goa claims 12 islands near Karwar, Karnataka identifies 57 under Uttara Kannada limits

After the Goa government appealed to the Centre seeking possession of 12 islands that are closer to Karwar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district and fall within the state’s jurisdiction, the administration has now identified 57 islands within the district’s limits.

Goa recently wrote to the Union Home Ministry regarding the matter and the letter was forwarded to the Karnataka government, following which the Inspector General of Police (Internal Security), Bengaluru, made enquiries and found that the islands come under the jurisdiction of the district administration.

The Indian Express has accessed the documents containing details regarding the islands, which Uttar Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan sent to the Inspector General by marking their latitude and longitude.

The Goa government has staked claim over Anjidiva, Kurmagada, Devgad, Shimsigudda, Sese Gunji, Janigudda, Madali Gadda and other islands. According to the deputy commissioner, these islands are within 12-15 nautical miles off the Karnataka coast.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the deputy commissioner said, “After we received a letter from the Inspector General of Police (Internal Security) we started the process of finding out the jurisdiction of the islands, and how many islands fall under Karwar jurisdiction. Now, it has emerged that 57 islands come under the state’s jurisdiction. Most of these islands are not suitable for habitation and many are rounded rocks.”

According to the documents, Kurmagada is a private island in Chittakula village in Karwar taluk, while some of the other islands are fish cutting yards, and still others are oyster rocks, river islands and rocks.