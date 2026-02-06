After BMTC, Bengaluru’s Victoria hospital staff found involved in digital payments fraud, Rs 23 lakh suspected to be diverted

Victoria Hospital, with over 1,000 beds and a comprehensive multi-department OPD, serves thousands of patients daily, primarily from economically weaker sections across Karnataka and neighbouring states, including migrant labourers. (Express file photo)

A financial fraud involving digital payments has come to light at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after an internal investigation suggested that the Data Operating Officer (DTO) was using their personal UPI IDs to collect money instead of the hospital’s official payment system.

Dr Deepak S, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, lodged a police complaint on Tuesday detailing how outsourced staff members responsible for collecting fees at various counters — including the laboratory, outpatient department (OPD), and X-Ray facilities — allegedly substituted the government’s QR code with their personal UPI codes to divert patient payments.

A police officer said that so far, Rs 23 lakh cash has allegedly been diverted. Hospital authorities, however, suspect more amount could have been siphoned off, the officer said.