Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

After Amit Shah’s KMF and Amul ‘cooperation’ statement, #SaveNandini campaign gains momentum

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that Amit Shah has clearly shown that the corporates of Gujarat have their eyes on Karnataka's milk dairy sector.

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the Cooperative Conference at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/FILE)
Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Karnataka’s Mandya on Friday for pushing “cooperation” between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) in Gujarat has not gone down well with the citizens and the Opposition to save the brand ‘Nandini’.

Shah inaugurated a mega dairy established by the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers Associations Federation at a cost of Rs 260 crore in Gejjalagere of Mandya district. During his address he said, “Amul and KMF together will work together towards ensuring there is a primary dairy in every village of the state. In 47 years, Karnataka has progressed in the dairy sector and the turnover has increased by Rs 4 crore to Rs 25,000 crore during the same period. Amul and KMF have to work together to boost the cooperative dairy in Karnataka.”

However, his statement did not go down well among netizens as well as the Opposition leaders. Many of them expressed their concerns suspecting the BJP is aiming to sell the companies owned by Kannadigas to north Indian businessmen.

Ramachandra M on Twitter wrote, “Amul may be the taste of India but we Kannadigas are happy with our #Nandini, that’s been part of our folklore ever since its inception! Dear state leaders, please show courage and put up a fight if any attempt is made to bury Nandini. Please. For once, show some resistance.”

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that Amit Shah has clearly shown that the corporates of Gujarat have their eyes on Karnataka’s milk dairy sector. “Karnataka farmers turnover in milk production is upto 20,000 crore and it has helped lakhs of farmers families,” he said.

“Now, the corporate eyes have fallen on it and people like Amit Shah with a bundle of lies are preparing to fool the people,” he added.

KMF was founded in 1974 as the Karnataka Dairy Development Corporation (KDDC) to implement a dairy development project with 16 milk unions throughout the Karnataka state. Among the 16 District Cooperative Milk Unions of the state, the KMF has 26.38 lakh milk producers in registered 15,043 milk producers cooperative societies operating at the rural level.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 18:30 IST
