After ABVP vandalism over Kashmir discussion, Azim Premji University files FIR against student-led Spark Reading Circle

Azim Premji University in Bengaluru has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Instagram page “Spark Reading Circle, APU” on Tuesday, which is run by its students, for allegedly misusing its name and accusing them of instigating trouble at the varsity and repeatedly “defaming” it.

APU lodged the FIR Tuesday evening after a protest by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with RSS, at APU over a discussion on alleged violence in Kashmir.

According to a complaint filed by Rishikesh B S, Registrar, APU, on February 24 at the Sarjapura Police station, a social media post circulated earlier that day by the handle “Spark Reading Circle, APU” invited people to attend a discussion at 6 pm at a campus venue.

“The social media post referenced the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident and called for a discussion on alleged violence by the Indian Army in Kashmir. No prior permission for the event was sought or granted by the university”, the FIR stated.

The university said the Instagram page “Spark Reading Circle, APU” has no official connection with the institution, and misused the acronym “APU”. It further alleged that the handle had previously circulated content that harmed APU’s reputation, and that the recent post had the potential to create hostility between groups. The university has sought to identify those operating the account and to take legal action under relevant provisions.

The complaint invokes Sections 66(E) (violation of privacy) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 299 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Tuesday evening, 15–20 ABVP activists entered the campus without authorisation, shouted slogans, and damaged university property. The police reached the spot and took the ABVP activists into custody.

An FIR was subsequently registered against the activists on charges including unlawful entry and vandalism. Police sources said the accused were later granted bail.

‘Asymmetry in the handling of incidents’

On Thursday, the Student Council of Azim Premji University issued a statement expressing concern over the FIR filed against members of the Spark Reading Circle. While acknowledging that organising an event without administrative approval may amount to a procedural violation, the Council said such matters should be addressed through internal disciplinary mechanisms rather than criminal proceedings.

The Council also raised concerns about what it described as an “asymmetry” in the handling of the incidents, noting that those accused of entering the campus and causing damage faced bailable charges, while students involved in the discussion were reportedly booked under a non-bailable offence.

“The University’s education actively encourages critical engagement with history, politics, and social justice. We are taught to ask hard questions, and have considered the University to be a safe space for open discussions. For the administration to respond to students doing exactly that with a criminal FIR undermines the very intellectual freedom this institution is founded on,” the statement said.

Urging the administration to reconsider its decision, the Student Council said the university has historically encouraged critical engagement with social and political issues and should remain a space for open dialogue.

Spark APU reading circle is affiliated with the All India Students Association (AISA), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

‘Pertinent to stand with all oppressed people’

In a statement condemning the ABVP action, Aisa said Wednesday, “This was done to disrupt a discussion organised on the occasion of 35 years of state violence in Kunan-Poshpora in Jammu & Kashmir… This particular attack was to silence a discussion organised under the banner of Spark that sought to centre the voices of Kashmiri women and reflect on questions of justice, memory, and accountability”.

The student organisation also criticised the response of the police, “who despite being present at the site, mostly remained passive spectators even as the vandalism occurred and the ABVP goons tried to enter campus forcefully”.

“No immediate or visible attempt was made to prevent the mob from entering the campus or to de-escalate the situation. This inaction reflects a troubling pattern of complacency when right-wing groups engage in acts of intimidation and violence. Interestingly, the often recounted Freedom Park rule was found to not apply to the ABVP goons.”

“We believe that it is pertinent to stand with all oppressed people, and to speak against all forms of human rights violations, including what transpired in Kunan-Poshpora 35 years ago, for which Kashmir still awaits justice.”

The police said further investigation is underway.