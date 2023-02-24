After 6 years, Bengaluru’s new Kalasipalya bus station is thrown open to the public

After six years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the much-awaited Kalasipalya Transit and Transport Management Centre and dedicated the new Kalasipalya bus station to the public on Friday.

The new bus station is expected to benefit lakhs of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private bus passengers who can board buses to different parts of Bengaluru and different districts. This will also help decongest the traffic around KR Market and other major roads.

Eighteen platforms are allocated to the BMTC and six platforms to the KSRTC. Considering the services provided by the private buses at Kalasipalya, an exclusive bay with six platforms has been provided for private operators.

The new bus station is built at a cost of Rs 64 crore on an area of 4.3 acres. The Kalasipalya bus station has been the lifeline of Bengaluru for a long time now. The operation of BMTC, KSRTC and private buses from the station facilitated transport for traders, students, farmers and the general public. However, it lacked basic infrastructure and had unhygienic conditions. In 2012, the BMTC obtained four acres and 13 guntas of land from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the construction of the bus station.

In 2016, then chief minister Siddaramiah laid the foundation stone for the bus station, but the project hit many hurdles later. Pending bills to the tune of Rs 16 crore had reportedly prevented the transfer of the possession to the BMTC from the BBMP although most of the construction was nearing completion.

The new bus station will have restaurants, commercial outlets, drinking water, a separate toilet for the disabled, a parking facility for two-wheelers and cars, a subway for the safe movement of passengers, pass counters, reservation counters and other facilities.

BMTC buses will be available from the new bus station to Hosur, Sarjapur, Bannerghatta, Kanakapura Road, Jamboo Savari Dinne, Hulimavu, Yelahanka, Nelamangala, RT Nagar, Shivajinagar, Marathahalli, Hoskote and other areas.

Since the bus stand is located over 700 m from the KR Market metro station, Chickpete MLA Uday Garudachar requested Bommai to construct an underpass connecting it with the metro station.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Bommai said, “I have considered the request for creating an underpass that will offer direct access from the metro station to the new bus station. I will direct the BMRCL officials and BMTC to discuss this and come out with a solution.”

Transport Minister B Sriramalu was however absent at the inauguration, where revenue minister R Ashok and Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu were among those present.