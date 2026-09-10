After 37 years, Karnataka allows student union elections

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said each student union will have one president, two vice-presidents, one general secretary, two joint secretaries and a six-member executive committee.

THE Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday cleared recommendations of a sub-committee to lift a 37-year-old ban on college elections, allowing it to be held without political affiliations.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said each student union will have one president, two vice-presidents, one general secretary, two joint secretaries and a six-member executive committee. The union will reserve positions for women: one vice-president, one joint secretary, and two positions in the executive committee.

However, the government decided not to provide caste-based reservation. The minister said that the college management must conduct student body elections if the students favour them. The elections can be cancelled if students prefer not to hold polls.