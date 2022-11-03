Aerospace firm Lockheed Martin concludes annual Indian suppliers conference in Bengaluru

US-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin Thursday concluded the ninth edition of its annual India Suppliers’ Conference in Bengaluru. The conference brought together senior Lockheed Martin leaders from across business areas and the supply chain, industrial development and business development teams.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference with The Indian Express, Michael N Kelley, Vice President-India, Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development, Lockheed Martin, said, “We are participating in our annual supplier conference where we have many companies from throughout India that we invited to have interactions with us and our Tier 1 suppliers.”

He added, “Last year it was hybrid and the year before that it was virtual. But what’s unique this time is we’re bringing our tier one suppliers from the US and other international locations to be a part with us here and engaging with Indian suppliers. The conference is a vital step in our resolve to develop the capabilities of suppliers and provide opportunities for them to access the global supply chain. Last year, RossellTechsys was awarded a contract with Lockheed Martin to build electrical wire harness and interconnect system (EWIS) parts in support of MH-60R aircraft that are being supplied to the Indian Navy.”

Last year, Lockheed Martin had pitched its F-21 fighter aircraft to India as the most suitable aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). “We have given presentations on F-21 aircraft, including its key features and unique capabilities that would meet the IAF requirements. It has 12,000 flight hours of service life which is 50 per cent more than the legacy versions of the fourth-generation fighter aircraft. It is a single engine aircraft and therefore it burns less fuel and produces less emissions and pollution than a twin engine aircraft. Importantly, it’s less expensive to operate. We have advanced technologies that we have incorporated like a glass cockpit, an automatic ground collision avoidance system which is a tremendous safety advance that has been developed for the F-21. We are also proposing to build it here in India with indigenous content,” Kelley said.

Elaborating further, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd, William L Blair said, “The aeronautics team has spent a lot of time with the Indian Air Force and others not looking at just the acquisition, but the sustainment approach as well.”

Blair added that the Karnataka government has supported the aerospace industry. “We were honoured to have the chief minister as our guest of honour at the inauguration of this event yesterday (Wednesday). We have been very pleased with the support we’ve gotten from the state government over the years.”

Blair added, “Karnataka certainly is a big hub for aerospace and high technology in India. We’re happy to be here in that nexus of technology for the suppliers’ conference. There are a lot of incentives that are being offered through the Karnataka government which encourage us to establish R&D centres here in Bangalore.”

The conference was aimed at driving conversations around building defence industrial capabilities that will drive ‘Make-in-India’ partnerships in the future, accelerate defence exports and expand Indo-US defence industrial strategic links, said officials.