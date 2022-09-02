scorecardresearch
Aeronautical Development Agency, BEL and CSIR-NAL get new directors

Before taking over as Director, ADA, Jadhav had served as Director of CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru.  

A statement from CSIR-NAL said, "Dr Abhay Anant Pashilkar joined the Flight Mechanics & Control Division.

Dr Jitendra J Jadhav on Friday took over as Director of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) Bengaluru. He replaced Dr Girish S Deodhare.

ADA is a department under the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

Before taking over as Director, ADA, Jadhav had served as Director of CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru. His term at CSIR-NAL ended on June 26.  He is credited to have steered the revival of the SARAS project. He was also the project director of Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas and was instrumental in steering its Initial Operational Clearance in 2011.

“He steered the weaponisation of Tejas as a lethal platform by integrating Closed Combat Missiles, Laser Guided Bombs, BVR (beyond visual range) missiles, Laser Designating Pod etc. He has developed key technologies like Mission and Display computer, digital weapon management system, Flight dynamics Simulator for LCA Tejas.  He was instrumental in configuring and conceptualising LCA-MK1A as an advanced jet fighter,” a statement from ADA said.

“During his tenure, the CSIR-NAL has shown phenomenal financial growth with external cumulative earnings increased to more than Rs 500 crore through technology licensing, collaborations and national international projects,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Dr Abhay Anant Pashilkar, Chief Scientist & Programme Director, civil aircraft programs, CSIR-NAL assumed charge as Director of CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories. Sources in the NAL said that for a while he would also remain as the chief scientist and programme director for civil aircraft programmes.

A statement from CSIR-NAL said, “Dr Abhay Anant Pashilkar joined the Flight Mechanics & Control Division, National Aerospace Laboratories after his M.E. from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, in 1993 and B.Tech (Hons) from IIT Kharagpur both in Aerospace Engineering. Since 1993, he has worked on national projects like the LCA and SARAS. He has guided 5 PhD’s and has over 30 papers in National and International Journals.”

On September 1, Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director (Finance) took additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:34:21 pm
