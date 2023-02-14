scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Aero India: US showcases 2 F-35s, turns up with largest-ever team

The efforts of the US to showcase one of its top platforms at the Aero India 2023—where the country is participating with its largest-ever delegation—comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war and at a time India is looking to diversify its arms supply base.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at Aero India in Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)
While India is developing its indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Indian Air Force, the United States has flown in two of its Air Force’s fifth-generation fighters—the supersonic and multirole jets F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter—marking their debut in Aero India.

The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team from Hill Air Force Base in Utah will demonstrate its “unique aerial capabilities”, while the F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display, the US Consulate said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force station near Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

“The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single stage high-pressure turbine, and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine,” the US Consulate said. The aircraft is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said the F-35 represents the leading-edge of U.S. fighter technology. “Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the U.S. has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defenses,” the statement quoted him. The US is also showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon duo which will conduct daily aerial demonstrations from February 13-17, showcasing the capability of the fighter jet. It is also showcasing its F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters which are on static display.

F35 fighter aircraft on display. (ANI)

As per the latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, Russia was the largest supplier of major arms to India in both 2012-16 and 2017-21, but India’s imports of Russian arms dropped by 47 per cent between the two periods.

While a Cabinet Committee on Security nod is awaited for the AMCA project, the IAF is looking for 114 Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRFA). It is immediately not known if the US is seeking to make an offer to India for the stealth aircraft for the MRFA contract. “As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice,” U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, who is leading the delegation, had said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 02:35 IST
