scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Aero India show to be held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air force station in February

The show is expected to receive good response and the public is likely to be allowed to visit it.

air force, HALHindustan Aeronautic Limited, the nodal agency that organises defence events in the country, will organise the show this year. (Express File Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The 14th edition of the Aero India show, one of the largest of its kind, will be held between February 13 and 17 next year at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air force station, officials said.

The show, which has been held since 1996, is expected to attract a large crowd this time as the show was restricted to a few visitors in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 situation. The five-day event was then reduced to three days.

Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL), the nodal agency that organises defence events in the country, will organise the show this year.

Last year, according to the Ministry of Defence, over 600 exhibitors attended physically and 108 others virtually. Around 3,000 business-2-business meetings were conducted during the event and representatives from 63 foreign countries were in attendance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
More from Bangalore

According to sources, the air show in Bengaluru is expected to receive good response this time as it is being held after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the public is likely to be allowed to visit the show.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 05:59:55 pm
Next Story

Gujaratis saw through Congress’s ‘divide and rule’ trick 20 years ago, says PM Modi in Bhavnagar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close