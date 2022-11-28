Aero India show to be held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air force station in February

The 14th edition of the Aero India show, one of the largest of its kind, will be held between February 13 and 17 next year at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air force station, officials said.

The show, which has been held since 1996, is expected to attract a large crowd this time as the show was restricted to a few visitors in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 situation. The five-day event was then reduced to three days.

Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL), the nodal agency that organises defence events in the country, will organise the show this year.

Last year, according to the Ministry of Defence, over 600 exhibitors attended physically and 108 others virtually. Around 3,000 business-2-business meetings were conducted during the event and representatives from 63 foreign countries were in attendance.

According to sources, the air show in Bengaluru is expected to receive good response this time as it is being held after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the public is likely to be allowed to visit the show.