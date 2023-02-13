HLFT-42 to transform training of Indian Air Force pilots: HAL officials

On Day 1 of Aero India in Bengaluru, the stall displaying the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, a project conceived by defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was one of the crowd pullers.

The HLFT-42 is claimed by the HAL as the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training equipped with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly By Wire control (FBW) system. The FBW is a system that replaces the conventional manual flight controls of an aircraft with an electronic interface. Whereas the IRST is a method to track objects that give off infrared radiation.

HLFT-42 incorporates an ultra-modern training suite to train all fighter pilots in a safe and efficient flying environment.

Speaking with The Indian Express, HAL test pilot Group Captain HV Thakur said: “This project was conceived in 2017. This is completely designed by the HAL. We have wind tunnel testing to be done and fabrication of the actual aircraft which will take another two years to complete. We are looking forward to roping in private players. It will be internally funded by the HAL.”

“The need of this project is to train fighter pilots for fifth-generation aircraft in the field. When single-seater aircraft like LCA Mk II and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) will get inducted, the training of the pilots should happen with an aircraft that meets those requirements. This will be the leading trainer aircraft of the 2030s for future aircraft. Presently, the training of pilots happens on three platforms – the basic trainer, the intermediate trainer, and the advanced trainer. The basic trainer is even for helicopter pilots. Advanced trainers train fighter pilots. However, the training happens on AJT or the Hawk-i aircraft which does not have sensors or radar, etc. So we need HLFT-42,” he added.

The AMCA program is being developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and HAL is its design partner. It is an indigenous fifth-generation fighter and the specifications are in line with the fifth-generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake, etc.

The HAL has not confirmed any date on which the HLFT-42 will be launched.