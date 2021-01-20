Aero India goes virtual, to be world’s first hybrid defence exhibition

The 13th edition of Aero India show will be held in Air Force Station, Yelahanka in the city amid of COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Aero India website)

Aero India, the country’s biennial air show which will be held between February 3 and 5, at Bengaluru is the first-ever Aero India virtual exhibition to be held on an indigenously developed virtual exhibition platform on a hybrid model.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Public Relation officer Bengaluru, Aero India will be World’s first hybrid Aerospace and Defence exhibition and an official App is now available on both Android and IOS platforms.

The 13th edition of Aero India show will be held in Air Force Station, Yelahanka in the city amid of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines issued for Aero India, a Covid test is mandatory for those staying in Karnataka for over 48 hours and exemption from Covid test and quarantine is applicable for those on a 48-hour stay or those with a negative RT-PCR test report (test conducted 96 hours before departure).

The testing and quarantine guidelines for international delegates will be in line with the Karnataka government guidelines. The Karnataka government has mandated that all those coming in from abroad have to self-quarantine for seven days.

According to the Aero India website, only 78 foreign exhibitors from 14 countries have booked their spots for the event. This is much less than the over 200 foreign players who were present in the 2019 edition of the event.

464 Indian exhibitors have registered in the event and 105 exhibitors have booked as virtual exhibitors for the event.

The virtual exhibition is accessible 24/7 for visitors and they can see detailed descriptions of each product on display and interact with exhibitors virtually.

Apart from this the visitors can also participate in all Aero India conferences virtually, and conduct B2B meetings with exhibitors in virtual meeting rooms and watch live display of the events, including the live demonstration of the air display.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, only 15,000 people would be allowed in the Air Display Visual Area to control the crowd in the exhibition areas.

On January 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the apex committee meeting in Bengaluru to oversee the arrangement of Aero India in which Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence Production Raj Kumar and Karnataka Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar were also present.

Bengaluru has hosted all 12 editions of India’s flagship aviation event since its beginning in 1996.