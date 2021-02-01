Aero India Show: Bengaluru Police bans flying of drones, UAVs and balloons

Aero India, the country’s biennial air show, will be held between February 3 and 5, in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru. (Representational/AP)

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has prohibited flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones and balloons in the city from February 1 to 8 in view of the three-day Aero India show.

Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/ Robotic Process Automation, Para-gliders/ Micro-lights/ Small Aircrafts, Drones/ Quad Copters, Balloons is prohibited within the limits of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from February 1 to 8, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said in an order. According to city police, security measures have already been put in place as a large number of delegates are expected to attend the event.

Aero India, the country’s biennial air show, will be held between February 3 and 5, in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru. According to the guidelines issued for Aero India, a Covid test is mandatory for those staying in Karnataka for over 48 hours and exemption from Covid test and quarantine is applicable for those on a 48-hour stay or those with a negative RT-PCR test report (test conducted 96 hours before departure).

The testing and quarantine guidelines for international delegates will be in line with the Karnataka government guidelines. The Karnataka government has mandated that all those coming in from abroad to self-quarantine for seven days.

According to the Aero India website, only 78 foreign exhibitors from 14 countries have booked their spots for the event, far fewer than the over 200 foreign players who were present in the 2019 edition.

464 Indian exhibitors have registered for the event and 105 have booked as virtual exhibitors for the event.

The virtual exhibition is accessible 24/7 for visitors and they can see detailed descriptions of each product on display and interact with the exhibitors.

Apart from this, visitors can also virtually participate in all Aero India conferences, and conduct B2B meetings with exhibitors in virtual meeting rooms and watch live display of the events, including the live demonstration of the air display.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, only 15,000 people would be allowed in the Air Display Visual Area.

Bengaluru has hosted all 12 editions of India’s flagship aviation event since the first show in 1996.