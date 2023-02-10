Aero India 2023: All you need to know about traffic curbs in Bengaluru from February 13

Ahead of the Aero India 2023 show that is set to begin in Bengaluru on February 13, the traffic police department has announced a slew of restrictions in the city. To ensure the smooth movement of emergency service vehicles and vehicles travelling towards the international airport, the Karnataka Police will enforce measures such as the prohibition of movement of heavy vehicles and one-way system, and vehicle diversions on the roads from 6 am to 8 pm on all days of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day event. The biennial air show that will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka will conclude on February 17.

Commuters travelling from the city’s eastern side towards Kempegowda International Airport are directed to use the KR Puram-Hennuru Cross-Bengaluru-Mylanahalli-Beguru back gate to reach the airport. People heading to the airport from the western side are advised to go by Goraguntepalya, BEL Circle, Gangamma Circle, Mother Dairy, Unnikrishnan Junction, Doddaballapura Road, Rajanakunte, Addiganahalli, MVIT, Vidyanagar Cross.

Meanwhile, those coming from the Bangalore South side are advised to take the Mysore Road and proceed towards Nayandahalli, Chandra layout, Goraguntepalya, BEL Circle, Gangamma Circle, Mother Dairy, Unnikrishnan Junction, Doddaballapura Road, Rajanukunte, Addiganahalli, MVIT Cross, and Vidyanagar Cross to reach the airport.

Private vehicle drivers without passes can park their vehicles either in the GKVK campus parking lot or Jakkur and avail the BMTC bus facility to reach the place of the event.

The traffic department in a circular issued Friday specified the routes where the vehicles such as lorry, truck, private buses, and all types of heavy and medium goods vehicles and tractors will be prohibited. Here is the list of restrictions issued for these vehicles, except BMTC, and KSRTC buses:

Prohibition on Bangalore-Bellary road, from Mekhri Circle to MVIT Gate and MVIT Gate to Mekhri Circle on both sides of each road (except BMTC, KSRTC buses travelling from Devanahalli side towards Mekhri Circle).

Restriction from Goraguntepalya to Hennuru on both sides of each road.

Nagavara Junction to Thanisandra main road, Bengaluru main road to Reva College Junction.

Prohibition on Bangalore-Tumkur Road, Goraguntepalya, Hesaraghatta, and Chikkabanava towards the city.

The traffic department has also proposed alternative routes for the heavy vehicles. They include:

Vehicles coming from Hyderabad and Chikkaballapura side and private vehicles shall take a diversion from Doddaballapura cross, near Devanahalli, and move towards NH-4 Tumkur-Pune Road.

Vehicles coming from Hyderabad and Chikkaballapur side are advised to go towards KR Puram, Hosur, Chennai and Bangalore and will be allowed to travel through Sulibele, Hosakote from Devanahalli.

Those coming from Tumkur road and Goraguntepalya side shall take a diversion at the CMTI junction to go towards the ring road and reach Nice road (Kanakapura Road).

Vehicles coming from the Thotagere Basavanna temple side shall move towards Hoskote via Doaddaballapura-Devanahalli road and those from Nelamangala can move via Sondekoppa and reach the Nice road.

Vehicles coming from Chikkabanavara towards the city shall take a U-turn and move towards Thotagere Basavanna temple to reach Hoskote via Doaddaballapura-Devanahalli.

Vehicles from Nelamangala can also reach Nice road via Sondekoppa.

The traffic police have also imposed a parking ban on all types of vehicles on both sides of the road from Nagenahalli gate to the Ambiance Dhaba Cross connecting the Bangalore-Bellary road. Vehicles will also not be allowed to park on both sides of the road from Mekhri circle to Devanahalli of Bangalore-Bellary Road; ring road from Goraguntepalya to Hennuru junction; Reva College junction to Bagalur Cross on Bagalur main road; from Nagawara Junction to Bengaluru Junction via Thanisandra main road.