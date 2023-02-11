Aero India 2023 promises scintillating aerial display and flypast

Sarang helicopter display, Suryakiran aerobatic team along with Rafale, Tejas, Jaguar, Sukhoi-30 MKI promise a scintillating aerial display and flypast at Aero India 2023. The vintage DAKOTA DC-3 aircraft will also perform at the Aero show. On Saturday, the dress rehearsals for the 14th edition of Aero India – taking place in Bengaluru from February 13-17 – took place.

The breathtaking manoeuvres and the crosses and spins of the aircraft gave a dazzling display of the aerial might of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Tapas-BH (tactical aerial platform for advanced surveillance-beyond horizon) will also make its debut in the aero show. “Tapas is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28,000 feet with an endurance of 18-plus hours,” the DRDO said.

US-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin will showcase its vast range of advanced defence capabilities and solutions at the event. The company’s exhibit this year will showcase its most innovative capabilities on offer to the Indian Armed forces including the F-21 fighter aircraft, C-130J transport aircraft, MH-60R ‘Romeo’ multi-mission helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and S-92 multi-role helicopter, among others.

The Indian Navy’s most recent rotary wing acquisition, MH-60R Romeo SEAHAWK helicopter, will occupy a prominent place at Lockheed Martin’s Aero India display. The MH-60R is an Anti-Submarine (ASW)/Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW) multi-mission helicopter.

According to the officials from the Ministry of Defence, over 806 exhibitors from 80 countries will participate in Aero India.

Commuters worried about traffic management

However, visitors are worried about the traffic measures on the inaugural day. On Saturday morning, the stretch from Yelahanka to the Air Force Station witnessed unprecedented traffic snarls. While the dress rehearsal of Aero India began at 9:30 am, not only the common citizens but even the defence personnel moving towards the Air Force Station were stuck in the traffic for more than an hour.

“I am worried about the inaugural day. Who allowed the movement of heavy vehicles early in the morning when the traffic police knew that today was the dress rehearsal day? The stretch which is covered in 15 minutes took 2 hours to be covered today. Moreover, a road was also being constructed at Gate No 9 near the Air Force Station,” said Anshuman Roy, a visitor at Aero India’s dress rehearsal.