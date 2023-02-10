Aero India 2023: HAL to display scale model of HLFT-42, full spectrum of training capabilities

As part of Aero India 2023, beginning on February 13 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Friday announced it will showcase its full spectrum of training capabilities and display for the first time the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42.

HLFT-42 is a ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training, equipped with the state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) with Fly by Wire control (FBW) system.

FBW is a system that replaces the conventional manual flight controls of an aircraft with an electronic interface. IRST is a method to track objects which give off infrared radiation.

HAL will display the indigenously built ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

“HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion will be the scale model of Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV helicopter, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) trainer, Hindustan-228 etc. The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will feature Rotary wing products LUH and ALH Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) variants,” HAL said.

ALH, Dornier, Hawk-i, HTT-40 will also be on static display. In addition, civil certified Do-228 will be showcased for utilisation in the commercial flying sector. HAL at the show will promote India’s indigenously built capabilities to the visiting defence delegations and hold business meetings with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and customers, besides signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects. Customer demonstration flights will also be organised on various platforms.