Aero India 2021 to be held in Bengaluru next February

Bengaluru will play host to Aero India 2021, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, the Department of Defence Production attached to the Ministry of Defence confirmed. The 13th edition of Aero India will be held from February 3 to February 7, 2021, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka in the city.

The announcement put to an end speculations that the show would be shifted out of the city to Lucknow. Bengaluru has hosted all 12 editions of the India’s flagship aviation event since its beginning in 1996.

Amid the rumours, earlier in March this year, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking approval to host the event in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru has become synonymous with Asia’s premier show Aero India. This biennial air-cum-defence exhibition attracts giants of the industry as well as the general public. I once again seek your indulgence in the matter to convey approval of the government of India for conducting the 13th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru and pre-assign appropriate dates in February 2021 for the event so as to initiate preliminary arrangements and more representative participation from the aerospace industry throughout the globe,” the Chief Minister had said in a memorandum submitted to the Defence Minister along with his deputy Govind M Karjol.

The Karnataka government had appealed to the central government not to shift the venue of the aviation event out from Bengaluru even before the 2019 edition of Aero India.

Then CM H D Kumarswamy had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to shift the venue to Lucknow, after which the Defence Ministry had decided to let Bengaluru remain the host.

Meanwhile, Lucknow was picked the venue for the DefExpo 2020 held earlier this year, in February. (Here are some pictures from the event)

“The 13th edition of #AeroIndia2021 to be held in Bengaluru from 3rd February to 7th February. Bengaluru has been host to all the editions of Aero India starting from inaugural edition in 1996. The event shall take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka,” Bengaluru Defence PRO confirmed in a tweet.

However, the Ministry of Defence is yet to reveal more details on the event.

The 2019 edition of Aero India in Bengaluru had faced hiccups after a pilot from the Indian Air Force (IAF) aerobatics team died after two hawk jets collided during rehearsals. Two other pilots had suffering injuries.

Later, during the event, hundreds of cars were damaged after a major fire broke out in the parking lot of the venue.

