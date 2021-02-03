Aero India 2021: Three-day show underway at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, K’taka to showcase tech hubs

The civil and technological upgradation of the ITIs to be utilised as skill development centres for the youth and as technological hubs by MSMEs and large industries will be showcased.

With the three-day Aero India show underway at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka from February 3 to 5, the Karnataka government Department of Industrial Training and Employment (DITE), in collaboration with Tata Technologies will be showcasing their initiative – Transformation of 150 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Technological Hubs – during the show.

According to a release, the civil and technological upgradation of the ITIs to be utilised as skill development centres for the youth and as technological hubs by MSMEs and large industries will be showcased. The ITI transformation programme has been undertaken by the Karnataka government to create a highly skilled workforce and attract investments.

The release stated that that the technological upgradation of the ITIs will help in introducing 10 additional advanced trades and multiple focused short-term courses and operationalise state-of-the-art equipment at 150 ITIs with the latest technology.

The release added that the government and Tata Technologies will also scope potential MoUs, partnerships and placement agreements during the show with potential investors to design the course curriculum and and ensure higher learning experience.

The three-day show will feature participation by 530 exhibitors – 457 Indian exhibitors and 74 foreign exhibitors – from around the world, nine foreign primes and several large and MSME industries from India.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a veiled attack on China over the standoff in Eastern Ladakh said that India is prepared to defend the territorial integrity at all costs. “We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs,” said Singh during the Aero India show in Bengaluru.