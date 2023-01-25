Advocates’ association demands Karnataka representatives in NLSIU general, executive councils

The advocates’ association of Bengaluru has written to Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Tuesday demanding an amendment to the National Law School of India Act, 1986 (Karnataka Act 22 of 1986), giving ‘adequate’ and ‘powerful’ representations from Karnataka in the general and executive councils of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (NLSIU).

In his letter, A P Ranganath, former president of the association, has stated that no graduates from NLSIU contribute to strengthening the quality of Bar in Karnataka, and attributes the reason to the lack of representation of members from Karnataka Bar Council and Karnataka education department officials in the general and executive councils of the university.

The association argues that the nominees of the Bar Council and the Bar Council of India Trust constitute an overwhelmingly large proportion of the executive/general councils of the university, resulting in ‘setbacks’ for Karnataka students, including the non-implementation of 25% domicile category reservation.

“They (the council members) have not made any noteworthy contribution to accommodate Karnataka students in the institute. In fact, the Bar Council of India has misused its powers to appoint persons who have a close association with the chairman of the Bar Council of India,” said Ranganath.

He also claims that 21 national law schools in other states have already introduced amendments to the provisions of the National Law School of India Act and have amended the composition of the executive/general council. As a result, the association has proposed to include members of Karnataka Bar Council, retired judges of Karnataka High Court, senior counsels from Karnataka High Court, principal secretary of law, principal secretary of higher education and principal secretary, finance, Government of Karnataka, among others in the general council.

Meanwhile, it has proposed to include the chairman of the Bar Council of Karnataka or his nominee; principal secretary of law, principal secretary of higher education, Government of Karnataka; and two eminent jurists/academicians nominated by the Karnataka government, among others, in the executive council of NLSIU.

The association had earlier sought the intervention of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to ensure the domicile reservation policy is implemented effectively at NLSIU which is in line with the Amendment Act introduced by the state legislature. The association has alleged that the university is causing injustice to ‘Kannadigas’ by merging candidates from Karnataka who are otherwise eligible based on general merit in the All India Rank category, with the domicile category, as part of the 25% domicile reservation policy.