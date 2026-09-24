Advocate and woman clash at Karnataka High Court; cross-FIRs registered

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The police in Bengaluru registered two cross-FIRs after an advocate and a woman allegedly had an altercation on the Karnataka High Court premises during mediation proceedings on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the first complaint, filed by advocate Sulakshana Darpan, 45, Shravani Reddy, her mother Radha Reddy, and four to five unidentified people confronted her between 3 pm and 3.05 pm in front of Court Hall No. 35 on Dr B R Ambedkar Veedhi.
Sulakshana alleged the group hurled abusive words at her, pushed and assaulted her, grabbed her advocate’s gown, and dragged her in public. She further said they threatened to kill her if she stepped out of the court premises.
Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR on charges of criminal intimidation, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace, and a charge under the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Act.
The counter-complaint
Later, Shravani Reddy, 24, filed a counter-complaint alleging that she had accompanied her mother, Radha Reddy, to the high court for mediation proceedings. She alleged that Sulakshana Darpan and her husband Darpan confronted them when they were seated outside Court Hall No. 26 around 3 pm.
Shravani said the couple questioned their presence at the mediation proceedings and refused to repay money they allegedly owed them. She accused the couple of threatening to kill her and her mother if they continued demanding the money.
Shravani also stated that the couple pushed them, attempted to assault them, and verbally abused them.
The police booked Sulakshana and Darpan on charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.
“We are examining both complaints and the circumstances surrounding the altercation. No arrests have been made so far,” an officer with the Vidhana Soudha police said.
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