Advocate and woman clash at Karnataka High Court; cross-FIRs registered

The altercation took place on the premises of the Karnataka High Court. (File Photo)

The police in Bengaluru registered two cross-FIRs after an advocate and a woman allegedly had an altercation on the Karnataka High Court premises during mediation proceedings on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the first complaint, filed by advocate Sulakshana Darpan, 45, Shravani Reddy, her mother Radha Reddy, and four to five unidentified people confronted her between 3 pm and 3.05 pm in front of Court Hall No. 35 on Dr B R Ambedkar Veedhi.

Sulakshana alleged the group hurled abusive words at her, pushed and assaulted her, grabbed her advocate’s gown, and dragged her in public. She further said they threatened to kill her if she stepped out of the court premises.