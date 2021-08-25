It’s an ‘advisory and not mandatory’: Karnataka government clarifies extend WFH notice

Days after issuing an advisory to IT companies and parks located along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) to extend work from home (WFH) options for their employees till the end of December 2022, the state government clarified that it was only an “advisory” and not “mandatory” to be followed.

The new communication issued Tuesday by E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, said, “The advisory is issued as an information about the planned construction work of Metro and is to be treated only as an advisory for the consideration of the industry.”

An earlier letter addressed to the Regional Director of National Association of Software and Service Companies had read, “The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is focusing on completing the Namma Metro project on time with minimum inconvenience to employees, who want to commute for work or companies that are planning to return to work during the construction phase.”

Day after the advisory issued by the government, many people working in IT parks along ORR Road, tagged Karnataka IT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on social media to revise the advisory while members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) asked the government to clarify the order.

On Tuesday, speaking to indianexpress.com, ORRCA consultant Krishna Kumar Gowda had said, “We have requested the government to issue a revised advisory since many companies located on the ORR want their employees to work from office and the Metro work will only be completed in December 2025 according to BMRCL’s detailed project report (DPR).”

According to Gowda, there are nine to ten technology parks on the ORR stretch, from where 700 to 800 companies operate. Nearly 1.5 lakh persons worked in these firms before the pandemic.

The ORR stretch houses prominent offices and business parks like Manyata Embassy Tech Park, Cessna Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, RMZ Ecoworld and Prestige Tech Park house companies such as JP Morgan, ANZ, Accenture, Flipkart, Cisco, Intel, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Dell EMC and so on.