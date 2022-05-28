Day after advisory by Mangalore University, girl students turn up wearing hijabs; principal sends them back

Following the advisory passed by the Mangalore University to its students Friday about wearing uniforms and not allowing hijabs inside the classrooms, a group of girls wearing hijabs turned up at the University campus Saturday.

In a video recorded Saturday morning the principal of the college, Anusuya Rai, was seen convincing the students about the uniform rules. In a meeting convened by the College Development Council (CDC) with the Vice-Chancellor, principal and members of the syndicate of Mangalore University, it was decided that the Karnataka High Court order dated March 15 will be enforced and hijabs will be allowed inside classrooms.

The university sent back the girls who attended the college wearing a hijab Saturday and according to Vice-Chancellor Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, there will be suitable arrangements made for their transfer to other colleges where uniforms are not compulsory and hijabs are allowed. Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The issue has been resolved at the syndicate meeting through deliberations. The court has delivered its orders on the hijab issue and everyone should obey the court orders. The students should follow the orders of the College Development Committee (CDC) in PU colleges and the College Administrative Board or the principal in colleges which do not have the CDC. In Universities, the decision of the syndicate should be adhered to. It is better for students to focus on their studies than on these controversies.”