In 13 years, admissions in government high schools up 30% in Karnataka; in private schools, 335%: PAC report

In the last 13 years, admissions to government high schools in Karnataka have increased by 30 per cent. However, during the same period, admissions in private high schools have increased by 335 per cent, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in its report on the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). The PAC submitted the report to the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

While enrolment in government high schools has increased by 1.60 lakh from 2008-2009 to 2021-2022, enrolment in private high schools during the same period has increased by a whopping 5.74 lakh, the report said, pointing out that lack of infrastructure and deterioration in the quality of education were the reasons.

The RMSA is a flagship scheme of the Government of India that aims to enhance access to secondary education and improve its quality. In the report, the PAC said that it was clear that the Karnataka government has not implemented RMSA effectively in the state.

In the current academic year, the report said, 34 per cent of students are studying in government high schools while the rest are enrolled in aided or private high schools.

The report said that though the government said that it would start new government schools when the enrolment numbers came down, it does not look like there were any efforts to increase the numbers. The committee also said that the lack of basic facilities led to a drop in enrolment. The report was also critical of the Department of Public Instruction, saying it has failed to take action to enhance the quality of education “which is disappointing”.

In its report, the PAC made several recommendations, including making mid-career assessments mandatory for teachers, saying that this could improve the quality of education in government high schools.

According to the data, in 2008-09, there were 4,010 government high schools with 5,19,470 students, 2,869 aided schools with 4,46,790 students, and 1,957 private schools with 2,43,304 students. But things changed drastically by 2021-22. Data reveals that while there are 4,738 government schools with 6,80,258 students now, there are 3,750 aided schools with 5,01,635 students and a whopping 8,938 private schools with 8,17,415 students.

The data also revealed that there was a 12.94 per cent vacancy in teachers’ posts in government schools, 18.31 per cent vacancy in aided schools and 5.47 per cent vacancy in private schools.